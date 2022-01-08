Zacks: Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.39 Billion

Brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to announce $12.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $13.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $7.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $45.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.52 billion to $47.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $43.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.56 billion to $48.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,462. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.31 and its 200 day moving average is $95.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.