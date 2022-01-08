Zacks: Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.39 Billion

Brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to announce $12.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $13.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $7.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $45.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.52 billion to $47.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $43.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.56 billion to $48.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,462. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.31 and its 200 day moving average is $95.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.