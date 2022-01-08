Zacks: Brokerages Expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will report $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Navient reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NAVI. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Navient by 441.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 26.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Navient during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. 1,039,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,198. Navient has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

