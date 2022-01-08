Zacks: Brokerages Expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the highest is $2.13 billion. Polaris posted sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $9.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PII shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Polaris stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.85. The stock had a trading volume of 716,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at about $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 118.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,060,000 after purchasing an additional 809,909 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Polaris by 131.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 636,254 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Polaris by 311.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,183,000 after acquiring an additional 404,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Polaris by 14.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,948 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

