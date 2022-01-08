Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

AUPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bloom Burton started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. The business had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $3,867,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $1,423,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $7,960,200. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,601 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $17,728,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $13,870,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 211.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 403,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after purchasing an additional 291,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

