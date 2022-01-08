Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Coca-Cola HBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.98.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

