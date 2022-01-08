Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) to Hold

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “d+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.83. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $33.06.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISDR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 133.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 143.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Issuer Direct (ISDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.