Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.04.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 32.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 137,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 33,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 619.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 374,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,724,000 after purchasing an additional 498,314 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 154.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 852,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,578,000 after purchasing an additional 517,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,783,000 after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.