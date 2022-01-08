Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) to Hold

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

RADA stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.96. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.