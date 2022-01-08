Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) to Sell

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Shapeways alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Shapeways from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Shapeways stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Shapeways has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Shapeways during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shapeways during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shapeways during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shapeways during the third quarter worth approximately $5,775,000.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shapeways (SHPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.