Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) to Hold

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of SMCI opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $213,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

