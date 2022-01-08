Zacks Investment Research Lowers Belden (NYSE:BDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Separately, lifted their price target on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Belden stock opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. Belden has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.03. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,292,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,092,000 after purchasing an additional 75,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Belden by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,138,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,281,000 after purchasing an additional 106,733 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Belden by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,513,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Belden by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,796 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

