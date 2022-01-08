Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Fusion Fuel Green PLC involved in the production of green hydrogen. Fusion Fuel Green PLC, formerly known as HL Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Shares of NASDAQ:HTOO opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $25.87.
About Fusion Fuel Green
Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.
