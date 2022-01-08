Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Fuel Green PLC involved in the production of green hydrogen. Fusion Fuel Green PLC, formerly known as HL Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTOO opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTOO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.