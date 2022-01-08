Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.1253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,000.00%.

In other news, CFO Gary Gerson bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,415.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

