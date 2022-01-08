Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $8.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $108,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $284,403.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 189,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,755 and have sold 59,891 shares valued at $433,278. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 771,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 337,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.