Zacks Investment Research Lowers LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

LMDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on LumiraDx in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on LumiraDx in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LMDX opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19. LumiraDx has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $109.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LumiraDx will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation acquired a new position in LumiraDx during the third quarter valued at $46,100,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,571,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,028,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000.

