Zacks Investment Research Lowers New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York City REIT Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns portfolio of commercial real estate. New York City REIT Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:NYC opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. New York City REIT has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $140.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.41.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 93.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York City REIT will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New York City REIT by 38.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New York City REIT by 60.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in New York City REIT by 18,107.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 22,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 28.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

