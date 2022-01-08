Zacks Investment Research Lowers North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) to Sell

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

