Zacks Investment Research Lowers PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.36.

Shares of PACW opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $50.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after buying an additional 563,363 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,341,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after buying an additional 183,794 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $312,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

