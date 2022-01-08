Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Get Broadwind alerts:

Separately, Johnson Rice lowered Broadwind from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadwind by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 213.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.