Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) to “Buy”

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $129.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

NET has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.73.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $107.00 on Thursday. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $4,935,173.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $2,968,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 783,625 shares of company stock worth $128,989,496. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

