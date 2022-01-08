Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Buy

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

NASDAQ FOCS traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.66. The stock had a trading volume of 242,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,460. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 472.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 16.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 12.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 19.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,808,000 after buying an additional 45,894 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

