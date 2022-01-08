Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kadant (NYSE:KAI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $255.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $215.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.99. Kadant has a 12-month low of $129.55 and a 12-month high of $240.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.11 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total transaction of $5,542,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,278 shares of company stock worth $7,954,909. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

