Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Membership Collective Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.79.

MCG opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Membership Collective Group has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.51). As a group, research analysts predict that Membership Collective Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCG. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at $57,178,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at $1,614,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at $622,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at $2,950,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

