Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) to Buy

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Payoneer Inc. is a commerce technology company powering payments and growth for economy. Payoneer Inc., formerly known as FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.37.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.38 million. Research analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $16,824,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,081,000. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.