Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) to “Hold”

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLBY. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. PLBY Group has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PLBY Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PLBY Group by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 22,714 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,478,000.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

