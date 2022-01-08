Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) to “Hold”

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $117.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Reinsurance Group steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. The company's niche position in reinsurance markets and expansion of international footprint are positives. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings. Significant value embedded in in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings. Reinsurance Groupis poised to benefit from improving life reinsurance pricing environment, higher investment income. Its solid solvency position reflects its ability to make interest payments. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, escalating expenses due to higher claims and operating costs continue to weigh on margin expansion. It expects high claim cost to continue in the remainder of 2021. Poor return on equity poses financial risk for the company.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Shares of RGA opened at $115.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

