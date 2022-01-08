Zap Market Cap Tops $3.52 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Zap has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $14,295.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zap has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00063806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

