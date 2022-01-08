Zcash Price Hits $147.12 (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $1.98 billion and $469.72 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $147.12 or 0.00351173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00133128 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00088100 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002771 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 13,479,056 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcash’s official website is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.