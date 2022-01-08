Zealium Hits Market Capitalization of $17,012.84 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $17,012.84 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012610 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003902 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00031260 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.