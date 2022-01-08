Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $754,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $740,300.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $753,600.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $829,500.00.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.65.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. Equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

