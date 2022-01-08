ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Head to Head Review

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.7%. Grindrod Shipping pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.1%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grindrod Shipping has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Grindrod Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.63 $517.96 million $28.16 2.01 Grindrod Shipping $279.22 million 1.23 -$38.79 million N/A N/A

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Grindrod Shipping.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Grindrod Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 2 3 0 2.33 Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus target price of $59.60, indicating a potential upside of 5.34%. Grindrod Shipping has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.70%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Grindrod Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 38.27% 269.24% 72.43% Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Grindrod Shipping on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of four owned tankers, which carry petroleum products, such as petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include shipping companies, trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

