Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Zimmer Biomet worth $29,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH opened at $128.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.22 and a 200-day moving average of $143.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.43.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.