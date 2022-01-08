Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $424.53

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 424.53 ($5.72) and traded as low as GBX 392 ($5.28). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 392 ($5.28), with a volume of 12,590 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTF. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.47) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.47) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £198.37 million and a P/E ratio of 24.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 417.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 424.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

