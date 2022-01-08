Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $424.53

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 424.53 ($5.72) and traded as low as GBX 392 ($5.28). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 392 ($5.28), with a volume of 12,590 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTF. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.47) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.47) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £198.37 million and a P/E ratio of 24.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 417.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 424.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Zotefoams Company Profile (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

