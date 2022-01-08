Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Short Interest Down 37.1% in December

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,200 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 359,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Zovio stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. The company has a market cap of $43.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.11. Zovio has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $62.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Zovio will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZVO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zovio by 1,292.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zovio by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zovio by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zovio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Zovio by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 842,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

