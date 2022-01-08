Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.35

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.35 and last traded at $45.08, with a volume of 48277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.73.

ZURVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.