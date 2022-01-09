-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) This Quarter

Analysts expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). MediciNova reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediciNova.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.61 on Thursday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $127.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 61,947 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 52,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

