-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenax Therapeutics.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENX. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 178,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TENX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 129,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,529. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.00. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.