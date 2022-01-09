$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Black Stone Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

BSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,595 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 873,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

BSM opened at $11.17 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

