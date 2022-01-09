$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUTH. Stephens dropped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of RUTH traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.77. 279,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,748. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $678.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.