$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUTH. Stephens dropped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of RUTH traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.77. 279,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,748. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $678.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.