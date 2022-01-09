-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Unity Biotechnology also posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBX shares. Roth Capital raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 746,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $2,812,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $92.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.06.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

