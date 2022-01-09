$0.62 EPS Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTCT stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.32. 264,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,767. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

