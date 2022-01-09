$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will report sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Worthington Industries reported sales of $759.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year sales of $4.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

WOR stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $58.19. 231,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,751. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,755,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,782,000 after buying an additional 75,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,184,000 after buying an additional 88,572 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,267,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after buying an additional 658,742 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,530,000 after buying an additional 20,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

