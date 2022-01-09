$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to report sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Cerner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 199,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Cerner by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Cerner by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $92.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average is $77.40. Cerner has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

