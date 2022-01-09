$1.52 EPS Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.57. South State reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. South State’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of South State by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of South State by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of South State during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of South State by 35.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSB traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $90.02. 397,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,985. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. South State has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

