$1.78 EPS Expected for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Raymond James reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.38.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,713. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.96. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $109.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

