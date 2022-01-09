$106.39 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will announce sales of $106.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.70 million and the highest is $107.40 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $92.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $408.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.70 million to $409.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $446.20 million, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $451.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.60.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.72. The stock had a trading volume of 182,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,441. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.53. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $131.28 and a twelve month high of $229.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

