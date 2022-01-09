$12.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will post sales of $12.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.82 billion and the highest is $12.89 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $6.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $49.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.83 billion to $50.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $54.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.44 billion to $54.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $685,657. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,396,000 after buying an additional 7,621,226 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after buying an additional 3,045,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 459.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after buying an additional 1,241,322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 250.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $82,090,000 after buying an additional 1,210,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $129,113,000 after buying an additional 1,167,065 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFGC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.76. 792,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,603. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 141.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

