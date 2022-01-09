$15.52 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to report sales of $15.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.50 billion to $15.53 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $7.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $31.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $31.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $59.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.88 billion to $61.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SYNNEX.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

Shares of SNX traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.25. 262,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,530. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $80.36 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.59. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $135,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,655 shares of company stock valued at $385,089 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

