1,509 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.36.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $246.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.63 and its 200-day moving average is $229.38. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.