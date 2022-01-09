$18.68 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to post sales of $18.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the highest is $41.00 million. Arvinas reported sales of $2.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 741.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $39.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $61.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $91.01 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $162.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Arvinas stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.93.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 497,657 shares of company stock valued at $38,807,660. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after buying an additional 1,733,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Arvinas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,942,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Arvinas by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

